Daily News Briefing

November 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
By Staff Reporter01
nov 16 23

In today’s episode, the government said on Wednesday that police were already investigating most of the cases in the ‘Cyprus Confidential’ report released a day earlier by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which claimed Russian oligarchs and billionaires had been laundering money through Cyprus ahead of the Ukraine invasion.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old prison guard, who was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the police in connection with a drug smuggling case at the central prisons, was apprehended on Wednesday morning.

Elsewhere, hundreds of students took to the streets across Cyprus, as celebrations to mark 40 years since the north unilaterally declared the ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ began on Tuesday.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

