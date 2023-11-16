November 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fake Larnaca airport Facebook page claiming to sell lost luggage

By Jean Christou024
bags1
Pictures of lost luggage for sale on the fake Facebook page

Hermes Airports said on Thursday they had alerted authorities over a fake Facebook account purporting to show piles of lost luggage being sold for €2.99 apiece at Larnaca airport.

The fake account is named ‘Larnaca Airport. The post reads: “Our airport management has decided to get rid of customers’ lost luggage in the last 9 months by selling suitcases for only €2.99. To place an order, click on the ad button.”

It adds: “This is not an auction. We urgently need to get rid of our customers’ lost luggage, as we have not been able to find the owners and our warehouses are full!”

It shows a series of photos, some of which appear to show the real Larnaca airport in the background. Piles of suitcases are laid out in rows or in piles with a yellow sign stuck among them with €2.99 printed on it.

Technology for comfort: Innovations in passenger service

One of the other posts under the same name, says that “from check-in to boarding, airport technology is focused on providing ultimate comfort. Mobile flight tracking apps, smart information boards and even robotic assistants all aim to make travel easier and more enjoyable”.

A spokesman at the Hermes press office told the Cyprus Mail the account was fake and that they had alerted the authorities to at least try and block the page. “It’s not us,” he said. However, some of the photos just of the airport and luggage were taken from Hermes web pages, the spokesman said.

“Someone added that sign,” he said, referring to the price tag. “They used some of our photos to convince the public. We have alerted the authorities,” he added.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Get creative at Leventis Municipal Museum

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus’ romantic allure

Paul Lambis

Risks and opportunities of AI in journalism

Iole Damaskinos

Central Bank defends policies after ‘Cyprus Confidential’ reports

Jean Christou

Foreign minister in Israel

Jean Christou

‘Alarming data’ from alcohol, drugs survey on kids

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign