November 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Mother and son attacked in Limassol

By Iole Damaskinos018
ΑΣΘΕΝΟΦΟΡΟ ΟΚΥΠΥ 1

A 47-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son were attacked by about ten people, in Limassol on Wednesday night.

According to the police the attack happened in the Mesa Geitonia area near the Kaloyeropoulio secondary school and the attackers were young, unknown persons.

The two went to the Limassol general hospital, where the 16-year-old was found to have suffered a broken nose and ribs and was admitted to the surgical department for observation. The mother had no obvious external injuries.

The case is being investigated by Limassol CID.

It is as yet unclear whether the case is linked to last night’s episode of hooliganism.

 

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

Police arrest two in Nicosia in burglary case 

Staff Reporter

Man arrested for drugs and car theft

Staff Reporter

Armed robbery at Paphos kiosk

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Police looking for Chlorakas burglars

Staff Reporter

No suspicion of foul play over Akamas human bones find

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign