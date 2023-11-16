November 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprusFeatured

Over hundred football hooligans involved in Limassol brawl

By Iole Damaskinos05
football hooligans
File photo [Source: Limassol Hooligans]

Serious incidents between over one hundred hooded and masked men broke overnight on Wednesday in Limassol, resulting in the injury of a 21-year-old and property damages.

According to the police, the incidents happened shortly before 11pm between groups of hooligans bearing bats, stones, and other objects, who gathered outside the Omonia football club.

Police arriving at the scene following reports from the public, encountered two groups, around 40 from Omonia and 80 from Apollonas, attacking each other with rocks, firecrackers, teargas, and Molotov cocktails.

As a result of the violence a car caught fire, shop windows were smashed, and a 21-year-old man was injured in the elbow. Upon arriving at the hospital he was found to have suffered a fracture.

The perpetrators dispersed into the neighborhoods when the authorities arrived. Police have taken statements and arrested one person so far, found in possession of three Molotov cocktails at the scene.

Investigations into the incident continue.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Larnaca economic revival well underway — regional instability may dampen growth

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Mostly clear, windy afternoon

Staff Reporter

North the ‘new Limassol’, awash with Russian money

Andria Kades

Our View: The government has fully cooperated when sanctions were imposed

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign