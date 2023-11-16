November 16, 2023

Police arrest two in Nicosia in burglary case 

Police arrested two persons, aged 21 and 19, for a case of residential burglary, theft and malicious damage. 

The offences appear to have been committed on November 14 in a village in the district. According to the complaint filed by the 50-year-old owner, unknown persons broke into the home and allegedly stole a sum of money. 

Morphou police are investigating the case. 

 

