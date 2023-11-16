November 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police looking for Chlorakas burglars

By Staff Reporter00

Police on Thursday are looking for two people in connection with the burglary of a holiday villa in Chlorakas.

According to the police the burglary was reported on October 19 by the 66-year-old owner of the villa, who said the burglars broke in between September 8 and October 19 and stole property valued at €850. 

Police obtained testimony against a 37-year-old and a 33-year-old, both residents of Paphos against whom arrest warrants was issued and they are wanted. 

The case is under ongoing investigation. 

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

No suspicion of foul play over Akamas human bones find

Iole Damaskinos

Over hundred football hooligans involved in Limassol brawl

Iole Damaskinos

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Larnaca economic revival well underway — regional instability may dampen growth

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Mostly clear, windy afternoon

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign