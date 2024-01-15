January 15, 2024

‘Attempted murder’ in Aglandjia (Update)

By Tom Cleaver
Police at the scene on Monday night (Jonathan Shkurko)

An attempted murder took place in Aglandjia on Monday evening, police confirmed.

In a statement, they confirmed they were investigating a case of attempted murder after shots were fired at a parked car.

They said that while no injuries had been recorded, the car’s passenger door window and windscreen had suffered damage.

The incident took place on Larnaca Avenue shortly after 5:15pm, after the 49-year-old would-be victim stopped his car outside a kiosk and his 17-year-old son got out of the vehicle.

An unknown person opened fire on the car when the son returned to the vehicle. Two shots were fired, but did not hit the would-be victim, his son, or his 15-year-old daughter who was sat in the car’s back seat.

The area in which the incident occurred was cordoned off, and police are now examining CCTV footage from the area with the aim of determining how and in which direction the perpetrator escaped.

Phileleftheros reported rumours that the would-be victim may have been connected to Alexis Mavromichalis, who was shot dead while standing on the balcony of his apartment in Nicosia in October.

Mavromichalis was shot 36 hours after Thanasis Kalogeropoulos was killed after being shot 10 times in broad daylight in Limassol while on the way to his morning swim.

