President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday said that the ideals upon which the United States was founded hold a special significance for the people of Cyprus, as he addressed the American embassy in Nicosia’s reception marking 250 years since the US’ declaration of independence.

“Two hundred and fifty years ago, the declaration of independence articulated a revolutionary vision whose influence continues to resonate to this day, far beyond the borders of the United States, inspiring democratic movements and generations of leaders and citizens across the world,” he said.

For Cypriots, he added, “these ideals hold particular importance”, as they “continue to inspire our commitment to freedom, to democracy and self-determination”.

“This anniversary is also an opportunity to reflect on the enduring, strategic partnership between Cyprus and the United States and the shared values that continue to bring our two countries closer together,” he said, before adding that the partnership between the two countries has “undergone a profound transformation in recent years”.

He said that today, the relationship between Cyprus and the US is “marked by clear purpose and growing confidence”, and added to this end that “what was once a relationship viewed primarily through a single prism has evolved into a broad strategic partnership, underpinned by shared interests, common values”.

Additionally, he said, it is characterised by a “common vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the eastern Mediterranean and the greater Middle East”.

“Whether in defence, security, energy, innovation, education, and in so many other fields, the story of our partnership today is one of momentum and of substance,” he said.

He went on to say that relations between Cyprus and the US enjoy “strong and enduring bipartisan support … in Washington”, and that this reflects “a shared recognition of the value and significance of our partnership and confidence in this future trajectory”.

Additionally, he said, “perhaps the most important dimension of our partnership is the growing network of human connections between our two peoples”, as “ultimately, strong partnerships are built by people”.

To this end, he said that the Cypriot government “remains firmly committed” to joining the US’ visa waiver programme, though on this front, momentum seems to have been lost amid a global US crackdown on migration.

“Cyprus and the United States have stood side by side in moments of crisis and challenge. These moments have demonstrated the strength of our partnership and the depth of the trust that underpins it,” he said,

He added that those relations have “also highlighted Cyprus’ role as a stable democracy, a reliable and predictable partner and a pillar of stability and security in the eastern Mediterranean and the greater Middle East”.

“That spirit of trust and cooperation has also shaped our broader vision for transatlantic relations,” he said, before adding that “Cyprus has long believed in the importance of a strong and forward-looking partnership between Europe and the United States”.

Christodoulides with the US’ charge d’affaires in Nicosia Dan Mangis

He said to this end that this “conviction” guided his government during its six-month term as the holder of the Council of the European Unions rotating presidency, in which “strengthening EU-US relations was among our key priorities”.

It was during Cyprus’ six-month term that relations between Europe and the US appeared their most fraught in decades after US President Donald Trump demanded that Denmark hand over sovereignty of Greenland to his country in January.

At the time, Christodoulides had been forced to deny that relations between the EU and the US had been “irreparably damaged” by Trump’s rhetoric.

Since then, however, matters appear to have normalised, with Christodoulides highlighting on Tuesday that the European Parliament had last week green-lit two pieces of legislation which aim to ease trade with the US.

These agreements, he said, serve “a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when partners work together in pursuit of common goals and shared prosperity”.

“As we reflect this evening on the values of freedom, self-determination, and democracy that inspired the US declaration of independence, we are reminded that these ideals can never be taken for granted,” he said.

He added that “for Cyprus, this is deeply personal”, as it is “a country that continues to live with the consequences of invasion and occupation”.

“We know all too well the importance of liberty and security, and of creating the conditions under which all citizens can live together in peace and prosperity,” he said, adding that “these principles are inextricably linked to our enduring efforts to reunify our country and achieve a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Cyprus problem”.

On this matter, he said he wished to “underline how much we value the steadfast support of the United States and its longstanding commitment to a future in which all Cypriots can live together in peace, security and prosperity in a reunited country”.