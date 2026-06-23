From traditional village celebrations, to epic music gatherings and late-night parties, there is something for everyone

Cyprus’ biggest festival month is around the corner, bringing events for every taste, age and liking. July hosts over 20 festivals this year – from traditional village celebrations, to epic music gatherings, late-night parties and appearances from international stars.

Larnaca Festival: July 5-30

Larnaca Municipality is organising another summer of cultural productions with the Larnaca Festival. Running throughout July, the 2026 programme hosts a concert tribute to Stavros Xarhakos, choir ensembles, an acrobatic dance show from Denmark, Yiannis Kotsiras live, ancient Greek drama, the Mikis Theodorakis Popular Orchestra and the Sofia National Opera Ballet.

www.larnaka.org.cy

Loud Music Festival: July 2-5

A four-day music, dance and party extravaganza returns with another edition of Loud Music Festival. From July 2 to 5, The Warehouse in Limassol will host different artists, performers and DJs, exploring different music genres each night. On the opening night, there will be plenty of live performances and disco music, followed by RnB and Afro beats on July 3, EDM and techno on July 4 and old school and Greek music on July 5.

www.ticketbox.com.cy/lmf-2026

The Loud Music Festival

Faneromeni26 Arts Festival: Until September 10

The annual festival at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation celebrates 10 years of culture. On a mission to honour its historic journey and imagine the future, it presents five productions this summer that unite culture, art, history and the museum’s collections and exhibits. Events in the courtyard start on June 25 with a musical performance, followed on July 9 with the Lyra Quartet and Kalesma, on July 30 with the music act Tracks, and finally in September with the performance Ledra’s Lament.

www.boccf.org

32nd Pancyprian Milk Festival: July 3

Local spirit and produce will shine at this festival, but the most exciting part at this year’s Milk Festival in Dali, Nicosia is its live music line-up. Greek stars Andromachi and Sakis Rouvas are set to perform on July 3 at Halkanora Stadium as dairy producer Charalambides Christis invites the public to enjoy the music and taste traditional products such as anari, yoghurt, rice puddings, halloumi, fresh trahanas and much more.

www.ticketbox.com.cy/festival-galaktos/

29th International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama: July 3-August 8

Back again for another summer of exemplary productions of Greek drama, the festival will feature performances from Spain, Latvia, Greece and Cyprus. Spread across the Curium Ancient Theatre in Limassol, the Ancient Odeon in Paphos and the Makarios III Amphitheatre in Nicosia, the festival will present Euripides’ The Trojan Women, Hecuba, Alcestis, Aristophanes’ Lysistrata and Seven Against Thebes by Aeschylus.

www.greekdramafest.com

Lysistrata will be shown at the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama. Photo Mike Rafail

6th Pancyprian Carrot Festival: July 4

Near Ayia Napa, Liopetri will host the Pancypriot Carrot Festival. The Achyrona Municipal Stadium will fill with carrot-inspired delicacies; sweet and savoury treats, cocktails, jams, liqueurs, carrot cakes, ice creams and other original flavours. On the entertainment front, local artists will present shows, radio live links will take place and the big concert of the night will be headlined by one of Greece’s favourite singers – Giannis Ploutarchos.

Platres Lavender Festival: July 5

Purple shades and aromas will fill Platres for a day as it hosts its 2026 Lavender Festival including live music with guitar, bouzouki and saxophone, experiential gastronomy workshops that feature lavender and wellness activities infused with the herb. 32 exhibitors will also take part in a market, which will run from 11am to 9pm, featuring handmade lavender products, cosmetics, candles, arts and crafts.

www.platresvillage.com

The Platres Lavender Festival

Minthis Music Festival 2026: July 8-12

Internationally acclaimed soloists, award-winning performers and ensembles will step into the spectacular Minthis amphitheatre to perform against a backdrop of Paphos’ hilltops. Up first is composer and pianist Florian Christl and his ensemble on July 8, joined by acclaimed violinist Niklas Liepe. On July 9, rising piano star Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will take the floor, followed by the dynamic Vision String Quartet on July 10. Celebrated bass Günther Groissböck, accompanied by La Scala pianist Nelson Calzi, will continue the programme the following evening, while on the closing evening, jazz singer Claire Martin will perform with her ensemble.

www.minthisresort.com

8th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival: July 8-21

Outdoor concerts are coming to Limassol. Set to present unique musical encounters this year is Martha Frintzela – the Kubara Project and Kalogeraki Bros on July 8, Kobrah Habibi on July 12, Nabuma on July 16, Koza Mostra on July 17 and Near to Far East – Cyprus Kollective Big Band on July 21.

www.cyprusrialtoworldmusic.com

Protaras Summer Film Festival: July 8-26

Paralimni Youth brings back one of its most successful events – film nights in Protaras’ centre. The biggest blockbuster hits of recent years and beyond will be screened, giving audiences of all ages and backgrounds a chance to unwind and enjoy films on the big screen. Popcorn, drinks and bites will be available for purchase each night, and a rich screening schedule welcomes cinephiles. The 2026 film list will be announced soon.

www.psff.cy

Garden Screenings at Attikon: July 10 – August 14

Every Wednesday and Friday, Kimonos Art Centre will present a film screening at Attikon Open-Air Theatre in Paphos, bringing back its summer tradition. This year’s calendar begins with The Grand Budapest Hotel on July 10, followed by the Cypriot film Hold Onto Me by Myrsini Aristidou on July 15. The full programme is now live online.

www.kimonosartcenter.com/garden-screenings

12th Windcraft Music Fest: July 24-26

Lovers of Balkan sounds, jazz, folk, experimental music and wind instruments will gather at Katydata village once more as the 12th Windcraft Music Fest takes place. Across three days, artists from Cyprus and abroad will perform original collaborations and musical traditions from around the world. Throughout the day, workshops, exhibitions, installations and walks will entertain festivalgoers before the evening parties begin.

www.windcraftmusicfest.com

Fengaros Festival: July 30-August 2

The 2026 Fengaros Festival relocates to the Petrides Farm Park in Marki this summer, presenting local musicians, standout international acts and emerging musicians. Across three days and six stages, this is set to be Fengaros’ biggest lineup to date, with over 60 artists performing.

www.fengaros.com

Want more? Plenty of other festivals take place. Mark your calendars for July 7 for 13th Traditional Sotira Festival, the Beerateia Beer Festival on July 17-19 in Peyia, the Koupepi Festival on July 24 in Avdimou, the Pancyprian Potato Festival on July 25 in Avgorou, the OneLove Festival Cyprus on July 29-August 2 in Gialia and finally, the 9th Beer Phelstival in Pelendri between July 31 and August 3. Festival fever is on!