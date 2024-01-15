Gear Education marks Skriva tie with digital stylus gifts to schools

Gear Education, a first-of-its-kind education technology services company, is extending “the season of giving” well into the new year. In collaboration with Skriva, and to celebrate their recent partnership, Gear Education has gifted customised Skriva styluses to K12 schools in their network. “It is our way of supporting a commitment to making learning more inclusive, innovative, and environmentally friendly,” said Gear Education CEO Christina Shailas.
Skriva offers high-quality styluses at affordable prices, specifically tailored for schools, and has chosen to work with Gear Education as its exclusive distribution and reseller partner across Greece and Cyprus. The partnership is the perfect ed-tech match: Skriva’s dedication to creating a digital and sustainable future in education closely aligns with Gear Education’s work to transform education in the region through tech.
“We’re really excited to be partnering with Gear Education to introduce the Skriva Stylus across schools in Greece and Cyprus,” said Skriva Managing Director Joshua Maddocks. “Providing educators and students with a high quality and affordable stylus, empowers them to unlock the full potential of their devices in the classroom.”
Developed with the latest Active Stylus Technology, the Skriva stylus includes palm rejection, tilt functionality, automatic connection, magnetic storage and USB-C charging. The box includes a Skriva Stylus, USB-C charging cable, USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter, and stylus replacement tips. All of this compacted into an affordable stylus package gives Skriva a competitive edge over higher-priced styluses for education.
“Skriva understands what educators and students need, and we can’t wait to receive feedback from the schools that will have a chance to use their Skriva styluses in their transformation to digital teaching,” said CEO Shailas.
Skriva empowers students of all ages to interact seamlessly with their iPads, simplifying tasks such as writing, creating visual notes, annotating, and drawing without compromising the traditional pen-to-paper approach. The stylus has 10 hours of battery life, can be fully recharged in 15 minutes, and automatically pairs with any iPad 2018 and later without the need for Bluetooth.
“The stylus is designed with even the youngest learners in mind,” Shailas added. “It has three-dotted lights to easily indicate the stylus’ remaining usage time – a simple yet powerful feature that teachers can use to quickly check in with their entire class and ensure they can continue their tasks.”
Schools, educators, and parents interested in purchasing the Skriva stylus or learning more about it can contact Gear Education at: [email protected].
About Gear Education
Gear Education is an education-technology firm based in Cyprus, dedicated to providing technology solutions to schools and organisations in the region that work to empower teachers and students. For more information, please visit: www.geareducation.com.
