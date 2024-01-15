January 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

TUS Airways restarting flights to Tel Aviv

By Jonathan Shkurko094
tus airways cyprus tourism flying travelling airport

TUS Airways on Monday officially announced the resumption of flights between Larnaca and Tel Aviv, effective January 25.

In a statement, the airline said the move aims to reestablish regular connectivity between Cyprus and Israel.

Operated by the Airbus A320 aircraft, the flights are scheduled to initially run three times a week, on Sunday, Monday and Thursday, with intentions to transition to a daily frequency in due course.

Philip Saunders, the commercial director of TUS Airways, expressed the airline’s satisfaction in reinstating the Tel Aviv route.

“The resumption of flights stressed our longstanding dedication to serving Tel Aviv and Larnaca,” he said.

“We also look forward to fly passengers from Israel to the paradise of Cyprus.”

TUS Airways also plans to announce special fares and offers for the resumption of the route. Additionally, the airline is currently evaluating the current situation to potentially increase frequencies between Tel Aviv and Larnaca. Future considerations also include the restart of other routes, such as Tel Aviv to Paphos.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Traffic cameras for Paphos

Jonathan Shkurko

A whimsical take on life in Cyprus…

Alix Norman

Palestine shocked by Cyprus dismissing genocide charges

Andria Kades

50% of month’s rain so far in three days

Jonathan Shkurko

Waiting time for migrants at Pournara slashed

Nikolaos Prakas

People you never knew you should care about

Constantinos Psillides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign