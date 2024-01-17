Cyprus’ readiness for EU pet micro-chipping in doubt

Doubts were raised on Wednesday as to how Cyprus will manage to implement an upcoming EU directive to micro-chip cats and dogs sold at pet stores or by breeders.

“I don’t know how Cyprus, which has never had any policy for the management of stray animals, will manage to implement this regulation, which will be implemented immediately after its passage without going through parliament,” said Green party MP Charalambos Theopemptou.

He added that the forthcoming EU regulation was discussed, and that under the new directive each dog and cat before being sold would have to electronically chipped to allow for animal marking and traceability.

Under the regulation, all the animals would have to be under the care of a licensed professional at either the animal shelter or pet shop.

Theopemptou also said that there is another EU directive that the country must prepare for in the next two to three years, which will deal with soil quality.

He added that the EU intends to proceed with the preparation of a directive, which will put the responsibility on the member states to take care of the condition of their soils.

On this basis there will be certain parameters in Cyprus’ national policy that will also relate to issues that are not related to chemical pollution, such as how compacted the soil is, the salinity of the soil, its carbon content and consequently how fertile it is.

He said adding that when the directive is completed in two to three years Cyprus will be called upon to be able to identify these sites and take measures to restore them in the context of soil protection.

“Without good land and fertile soil there can be no vegetation and production and consequently a country cannot feed its people,” Theopemptou said.

He added that this is one of the most serious issues the country must face and that the state must be strict in ensuring the quality of the land.

Theopemptou said that although other countries face problems due to the presence of heavy industry and the pollution of large areas due to this activity, the main problem in Cyprus has to do with the nature of the soil, where high concentrations of certain chemicals are found.

He added that this directive would allow the member states to define for themselves the appropriate measures and formulate a policy for soil protection in view of the major climatic and population changes expected in the next decade.