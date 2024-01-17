January 17, 2024

Cyprus sends medical aid to Armenian refugees

By Source: Cyprus News Agency065
armenian refugees
Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh sit in the back of a truck upon their arrival in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia [Reuters]

The ministry of foreign affairs and the civil defence announced on Wednesday that Cyprus has sent humanitarian aid to the people of Armenia.

“Cyprus could not remain uninvolved […] after the recent dramatic events and the displacement of more than 100,000 people from the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Armenia as a result of the military enterprise of Azerbaijan,” the announcement said.

Responding to a request by the EU civil protection mechanism, after completion of acceptance procedures by Armenia, the Republic of Cyprus on Tuesday sent €15,200 worth of medical and pharmaceutical supplies, donated by the state health services (Okypy) for the treatment of refugees who fled to Armenia.

The shipment of the cargo was carried out by air in the afternoon, on a flight by Cyprus Airways which waived the transport cost.

The ministry thanked the participants in the aid effort for their contribution.

“We hope that our cooperation will be extended to other humanitarian actions and initiatives,” it said.

