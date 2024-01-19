January 19, 2024

Court upholds promotion of House general director

The Supreme Constitutional Court on Friday upheld the decision related to the promotion to the permanent position of General Director of the House of Representatives of Vasiliki Anastasiadou.

As a Secondary Jurisdiction, the court unanimously dismissed the appeal of Socrates Socrates against the decision of the Administrative Court, which upheld, upon reconsideration, the promotion to the permanent position of General Director of the House of Representatives of Vasiliki Anastasiadou, confirming the first-instance decision.

Additionally, the Court partially accepted an appeal by Giannakis Georgiades against another decision of the Administrative Court regarding the appointment of Vasiliki Anastasiadou, in which the parties were Georgiades against the Republic of Cyprus through the Public Service Commission.

The Constitutional Court notes that the partial success of Georgiades’ appeal does not alter its substance as a successful appeal that sets aside the first-instance decision to the corresponding extent.

The court also issued directives for the referral of another appeal to the Administrative Court to address any remaining matters.

The Constitutional Court awarded legal costs of €4,000 in favour of the appellant and against the respondent both in the rejected and partially successful appeals.

