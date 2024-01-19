January 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnergyEnvironment

Cyta hopes to be energy independent by 2027

By Jean Christou02
cyta
Cyta's latest PV system rolled out

Cyta has put into operation the 4th photovoltaic system in its buildings, this time at its head offices, it announced on Friday.

At the same time, the installation of photovoltaic systems in mobile telephony base stations is continuing and is expected that by the summer, around 30 per cent of its base stations will operate with photovoltaic systems.

The launch of the new PV phase was attended by Energy Minister George Papanastasiou and Finance Minister Makis Keravnos.

“Cyta seeks to maximise its positive impact on the environment, society and local economy utilising, among other things, renewable energy sources to drastically reduce the carbon dioxide emissions generated by its business activity, with the primary goal of achieving a neutral carbon footprint in the coming years,” the telecommunications company said in its announcement.

Cyta president Michalis Ioannides said Cyta planned to become an example of sustainable development in Cyprus.

“In this context, we defined our strategic priorities, the most basic of which is the organization’s energy autonomy by 2027, through securing electricity, equal to 100 per cent of its annual needs, from renewable sources,” he added.

In his comments, Papanastasiou said that beyond its decisive contribution to the digital transformation of the country, by investing in renewable energy sources and setting measurable strategic goals of the green transition, organisations like Cyta “confirm to us beyond any doubt that the path to the future is that of sustainable development”.

The Commissioner of the Environment Antonia Theodosiou,  who also attended, welcomed the move. “Cities and businesses must deal with the climate crisis proactively,” she said. “The challenges of the future are already here and there is not a single day to waste. Cyta’s example of using its buildings to install a photovoltaic system as a matter of priority, without having to alter the natural landscape, is exemplary.”

