January 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprusGreece

Greek citizen arrested in north for anti-Turkish outburst

By Gina Agapiou00
feature tyres crossing on foot at the ledra street checkpoint
The Ledra Street crossing

A Greek man has been arrested in the north for attacking an individual while yelling ‘Turks out’, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Friday.

The suspect was brought on Friday before a court in the north, according to Kibris Postasi.

Authorities accuse the Greek citizen of attacking an individual loudly proclaiming ‘Cyprus, Russia, and Greece are brothers, Turks out, this is Greece’. The incident took place after his arrival in the occupied territories on Thursday, through the Ledra Palace checkpoint.

Procedures have been initiated for his ‘deportation,’ and until then, he will remain ‘under arrest’ in the occupied territories for three days, the newspaper reported.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

Related Posts

Paper compactors to tackle waste issue in Limassol and Paphos

Gina Agapiou

Striving for results in the resumption of Cyprus Talks – president

Staff Reporter

Third body in 11 days found washed up in Karpasia

Tom Cleaver

Management of LNG project has been ‘tragic’, audit office says (Updated)

Jean Christou

Govt moves to restrict Turkish Cypriot taxis

Tom Cleaver

Paphos hosts beginner’s rock-climbing presentation

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign