Third body in 11 days found washed up in Karpasia

By Tom Cleaver
The decomposing body of a woman was found washed up on a beach in Karpasia on Friday.

The body was found at around 1pm and has not yet been identified.

Friday marks the third time in the last 11 days such an event has occurred in the region.

A male body was found on the rocks of another beach in Karpasia on Sunday morning, and another female body was found on the rocks in Vokolida’s tourism region.

The police’s investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

