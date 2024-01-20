January 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Five arrests for thefts from EAC

By Gina Agapiou00
eac
Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC)

Five men were arrested for stealing transformers from the Cyprus Electricity Authority (EAC) and causing damage of over €100,000 in the past three months, it emerged on Saturday.

The suspects were arrested for 19 cases involving theft of transformers and causing malicious damage, police said.

The offences were carried out between November 17 last year and January 12 this year in the Nicosia district.

The arrests, which were made on Friday, concern two 42-year-old men, a 30-year-old and a 65-year-old, while a 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday.

Police said the older suspect was arrested for receiving stolen goods, money laundering and selling scrap metal without a licence, while the other four suspects are being investigated for offences related to felony, theft, causing malicious damage and money laundering.  

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

Related Posts

Appeal made for Covid jabs

Gina Agapiou

A Week of Muay Thai Mastery at The Big Gym Larnaca

Press Release

Exciting events coming up in February

Eleni Philippou

Fourth arrest over mass beating of 26-year-old in Limassol

Gina Agapiou

25 migrants arrive in Ayia Napa

Staff Reporter

Is Cyprus ‘dog-friendly’ now?

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign