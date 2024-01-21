January 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign minister braces for high-level meetings on Middle East

By Andria Kades00
kombos
Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos was travelling to Brussels on Sunday to take part in Monday’s Foreign Affairs Council, which will mainly discuss the situation in the Middle East.

EU Foreign Ministers will have separate informal exchanges with the Israeli Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz in the morning, the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit and the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry, and Jordan’s Ayman Safadi over lunch, and the Foreign Affairs Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, Riyad al-Maliki in the afternoon.

The Foreign Affairs Council will also discuss the Russian aggression against Ukraine, while ministers will also exchange views on current affairs in foreign policy, including developments in Armenia and Azerbaijan.

On Tuesday, the Minister will participate in the EU-Egypt Association Council meeting, marking the 20-year anniversary of the EU-Egypt Association Agreement in 2004.

Kombos will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts, in the sidelines of the Council.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Brilliant narrative of the recent history of Nicosia

Nikolaos Prakas

Homeless woman found dead in Limassol

Andria Kades

‘Horrific delays’ with state housing loans

Andria Kades

Photographing The Cyprus I Didn’t Know

Eleni Philippou

Plan to boost Akamas museums

Gina Agapiou

Akamas works to resume ‘immediately’

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign