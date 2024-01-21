January 21, 2024

Homeless woman found dead in Limassol

By Andria Kades0379
police car night 2
File photo. The homeless woman was found dead at an abandoned home

Police on Sunday said it was investigating the death of a woman found dead in abandoned home at the Neapolis area in Limassol.

Her body was found on Saturday night, by another homeless man who was using the same spot for shelter.

According to police sources, the woman is a foreign national and criminal activity has been ruled out. It was not immediately clear how long the woman had been homeless for or whether she had turned to authorities for help.

An autopsy is expected to shed light to the cause of her death.

cropped andria kades.jpg
