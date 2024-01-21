January 21, 2024

Search for missing migrant who dived into sea

By Andria Kades019
A total of 190 migrants were rescued off the coast of Cape Greco in three separate boats, police said on Sunday.

They were all transported to safety to Larnaca port where they were to be transferred to the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

The search and rescue centre however was searching for one of the migrants who jumped into the sea and has since been missing.

According to CNA sources, security officials had information since noon on Saturday that boats would be coming from Lebanon containing migrants.

Authorities then began to search for the migrants where the three boats were found 10 nautical miles from the shore.

The missing migrant jumped off when the boats were two nautical miles from the coast. It appears he wanted to swim to the shore.

Both airborne and water rescue operations were underway to locate him.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

