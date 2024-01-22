Aid corridor from Cyprus to Gaza ‘viable option’

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos reiterated Cyprus’ readiness to contribute to the continuous and safe delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population in Gaza, noting that the use of the humanitarian maritime corridor remains a credible option in this direction.
Kombos participated on Monday in the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, which discussed the situation in the Middle East and the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.
The EU Ministers exchanged views on a number of foreign policy issues, including the developments in relation to Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Ministers had separate meetings and an informal exchange of views with the Foreign Ministers of Israel and the Palestinian Authority.
They also had a working lunch with the Foreign Ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the Palestinian Authority and the Secretary General of the Arab League.
Speaking during the discussions Kombos underlined the need to create a political horizon for the revival of the Middle East Peace Process. He also pointed out the need for the immediate provision of humanitarian aid to the civilian population in Gaza.
Regarding Ukraine, he reiterated Cyprus’ support to Ukraine adding that as far as sanctions are concerned Cyprus attaches great importance to the measures to prevent evasion of sanctions imposed on Russia.
In his intervention during the discussion on the situation in relation to Armenia and Azerbaijan, FM noted that Cyprus welcomes and encourages the process of normalization of relations between the two countries.
He underlined that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia should be fully respected and every step towards normalization should be guided by this principle.
On the sidelines of the Council the Foreign Minister had bilateral meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Slovakia Juraj Blanár, Jordan Ayman Safadi and the Palestinian Authority Riyad al-Maliki.
On Tuesday, Kombos will participate in the EU-Egypt Association Council, which marks the 20th anniversary of the entry into force of the EU-Egypt Association Agreement in 2004. The Minister will also have a bilateral meeting with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.