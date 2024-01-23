January 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Controversial Akamas works report handed over 

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Αkamas, roadworks, Akamas national park, peninsula
Roadworks in Akamas

An ad hoc committee on works in the Akamas will examine a report on the controversial roadworks on January 31, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.  

The report, drawn up by experts, was turned over to the director of the environment department Costas Hadjipanayiotou of the ministry on Tuesday.  

All phases of the proposed road network and the part of the Toxeftra – Avakas – Lipati road were reviewed and reassessed in the report.  

The report was prepared by a team of experts, including a representative of the scientific and technical chamber (Etek).  

The review, among other things, includes the characteristics of cross-sections and road sections for gentler driving within the forest park. 

The ministry said it is closely following the timelines and actions to be taken as set out in the decision of the cabinet in December for changes related to the implementation of the projects of the Sustainable Development Plan (SDP) of the Akamas National Forest Park within the framework and philosophy of the SDP. 

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

