January 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Cyprus economy slows down in fourth quarter amid regional tension

By Kyriacos Nicolaou020
cyprus business now flag economy shipping

Cyprus’ Composite Leading Economic Index (CLEI), a key economic indicator compiled by the University of Cyprus’ Economic Research Centre (CypERC), remained positive in the fourth quarter of 2023, albeit while experiencing a slowdown during this period.

The centre noted that the ongoing deceleration of the index underscores the challenges posed by a geopolitical environment rife with tension, combined with a broader sense of economic instability, on the growth prospects of the Cypriot economy.

According to a statement from CypERC, the escalating military conflicts in Israel since October have further worsened the already unfavourable international geopolitical conditions, inevitably exerting a negative impact on the CLEI throughout the last quarter of 2023.

In particular, the intensification of geopolitical tensions negatively affected the Economic Climate Index (ECI) in the eurozone, which continued to see a negative annual growth rate in December 2023.

Conversely, the positive annual growth rate of the CLEI in December can be attributed to both the decline in the international oil price and the expansion of various domestic sectors, including real estate, tourism, retail trade, and electricity production.

What is more, in December 2023, Cyprus’ CLEI recorded a 1.5 per cent annual increase, following annual increases of 1.8 per cent and 1.9 per cent in November and October 2023, respectively, according to the most recent and revised data.

Moreover, it should be noted that the CLEI is designed to provide timely warning signals for turning points in economic cycles, indicating the moments of transition in economic activity.

This index consists of a set of leading economic indicators, whose changes tend to precede overall changes in economic activity and are regularly evaluated.

Cyprus’ CLEI includes variables selected from a wide range of domestic and international leading indicators, such as the Brent Crude oil price, the Economic Climate Index (ECI) in Cyprus and the eurozone, total property sales documents, tourist arrivals, the value of credit card transactions, the retail sales volume index, and the electricity production volume index.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Christodoulides in Strasbourg to address the Council of Europe

Rachael Gillett

Critics lambast ‘ineffective’ new policing measures

Iole Damaskinos

Apple pays $13.7 mln Russian fine, antitrust agency says

Reuters News Service

UK industry fears disruption from new post-Brexit border checks

Reuters News Service

Turkish Cypriot taxi drivers call govt clampdown racist

Tom Cleaver

Cryptoverse: Will bitcoin behave better on Wall Street?

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign