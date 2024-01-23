January 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hundreds of homeless people seek help from state 

By Andria Kades00

The cause of death of the 45-year-old homeless woman found dead in an abandoned house at the weekend remained unknown on Tuesday, as state pathologists awaited lab test results. 

Meanwhile, figures showed over 100 people turned to the state in the first half of 2023 looking for shelter.  

Police told the Cyprus Mail the findings of the autopsy would be announced when ready.  

The woman, a Russian national, was found dead in an abandoned house on Saturday night by another homeless man taking shelter in the same place. 

Social welfare services were not immediately available to comment on whether he has received any help from the state since.  

News of the woman’s death has sparked a wave of fury of the conditions many are forced to live in.  

Deputy welfare minister Marilena Evangelou said earlier this week that the woman had been offered help in the past, but had refused it.  

Figures submitted to parliament by the social welfare services showed in the first six months of 2023, there were 137 cases of people seeking help from the state for shelter.  

It is understood however, that the figure on the ground is much higher with many individuals failing to turn to the state for help.  

Broken down by city, Limassol appears to be worse hit with 58 cases (20 Cypriots, 19 EU citizens, and 19 third-country nationals).  

There were 40 individuals in Nicosia (19 Cypriots, 10 EU citizens and 11 third-country nationals) who sought help from the state.  

In Paphos, the figure amounts to 32 people (11 Cypriots, 15 EU nationals and six third-country nationals).  

Larnaca had three cases (two Cypriot and one EU national) and Famagusta had four cases, all EU nationals.  

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

‘Security concerns’ prevent MPs getting answers

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus has paid for its errors: Christodoulides

Tom Cleaver

National health scheme must ‘continue and survive’

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus based startup raises €1.16 million to expand operations to Dubai

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Subsea power cable ‘great value’ to Cyprus electricity market

Iole Damaskinos

After criminal charges, law commissioner’s job in hands of AG

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign