January 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Asylum lawyers sought

By Staff Reporter01
ΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΕΣ ΚΕΝΤΡΟ ΥΠΟΔΟΧΗΣ ΠΟΥΡΝΑΡΑ
File photo: The Pournara migrant reception centre on the outskirts of Nicosia

The legal service is hiring 17 lawyers to handle asylum-related matters, it emerged on Wednesday.

In a statement, the legal service said it was inviting expressions of interest for the positions.

The deadline is February 7 at 1pm. More information can be found at www.law.gov.cy .

 

