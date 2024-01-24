January 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘I do not need lifetime state benefits’ – House president

By Nikolaos Prakas095
Annita Demetriou, European conference of speakers of parliaments
House president Annita Demetriou

House speaker Annita Demetriou said on Wednesday that lifetime benefits for the president and the House speaker need to be abolished.

“I have the personal opinion that these lifetime benefits should be abolished, and all regulations should be placed in a different, transparent and rational framework,” she told the House ethics committee on a draft bill that would abolish some of them.

She added that this is a practice still in place today, and that it needs to be “drastically reviewed”.

Commenting on some of the specifics of the what the committee is examining, she said that lifetime provision of a state vehicle for the president and the House speaker also needs to be abolished.

“I personally do not accept it,” she said.

The bill was put forth by independent MP Alexandra Attalides.

More later….

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

