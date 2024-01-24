January 24, 2024

Man sentenced to jail for Paphos courthouse damage

By Nikolaos Prakas04
paphos criminal court
Paphos District Court

Paphos District Court sentenced a 29-year-old man to five months in jail and fined him €2,000 for damaging the courthouse, police said on Wednesday.

The man was arrested in early December for the incident, which saw the windows of the courthouse smashed.

Paphos police said on Wednesday that the man’s sentence will begin from December 7, the day he was arrested.

They added that the 29-year-old is also a suspect in cases involving damage to another three government buildings: these being the Paphos welfare office, the Citizen’s Service Centre, and the District Labour Office.

The sentence of five months is only for the damage done to the courthouse.

