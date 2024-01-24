January 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Seven years for drug possession and money laundering

By Jonathan Shkurko01
Paphos court, conspiracy to murder, criminal court
Paphos court

The Paphos criminal court sentenced two individuals to seven years in prison on Wednesday after finding them guilty in a case of illegal drug possession with the intent to supply and money laundering.

The convicted individuals, a 36-year-old resident of Paphos and a 21-year-old resident of Nicosia, were apprehended last June by the police when a quantity of narcotics was discovered in their possession.

Specifically, on June 2, 2023, members of the Paphos drug squad located the 21-year-old placing five suspicious-looking nylon packages in the car of the 36-year-old.

Upon inspection, officers found out the five packages contained cannabis, weighing a total of seven kilograms. Both the 21-year-old and the 36-year-old were arrested on the spot.

In addition, the 36-year-old caused minor injuries to two police officers while attempting to flee the scene.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

AG supports extension to beneficial owner registry

Andria Kades

Cyprus Institute bridges gap between research and businesses

Souzana Psara

Top court rejects request to annul football arrest warrant

Jonathan Shkurko

Five years for people smuggler

Staff Reporter

Cyprus can benefit from India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, says CERA chief

Souzana Psara

Asylum lawyers sought

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign