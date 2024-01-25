January 25, 2024

Nicosia asks for ideas for Laiki Yitonia

The Nicosia municipality is asking the public to “submit comprehensive proposals” for initiatives and events to be held in the walled city’s Laiki Yitonia.

Following the successful housing of a Christmas village in the neighbourhood during the festive period, the municipality said it is looking to allocate spaces and properties there “for street party type events, themed events such as winemaking or gastronomy, children’s events, bazaars, or other events”.

They added that successful applicants will be granted use of the area for free, while the municipality will also offer “social media and mass media exposure” to events going on. At the same time, electricity and water costs will be paid by the events’ organisers.

Interested parties are requested to submit complete proposals by February 4, while spaces will be offered on a first come, first serve basis.

