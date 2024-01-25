What’s on this weekend

A busy weekend lies ahead with events spanning beyond the capital, which usually has the highest volume. Music, theatre, operas from abroad as well as stand-up shows in English are on the agenda for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, satisfying all sorts of tastes and entertainment styles.
Coming up first is the Chocolate Show on January 26, 27 and 28, co-organised by Inspired Family Fun and Paradox Museum Limassol. Held inside the museum grounds at Trakasol Cultural Centre, the three-day event will be a chocolate extravaganza with demonstrations and workshops by industry masters, games for the whole family, a market to taste delicious treats and even a chocolate art exhibition.
For a taste of music, those in Paphos will get to enjoy cello and piano sounds this Friday at Technopolis 20. Gergana Georgieva and Robertas Grod will present a unique recital at 8pm, performing a programme that will include pieces by R. Schumann, K. Davydov and more. Nicosia music lovers will also be treated to some classical live music on Friday as The Pharos Arts Foundation opens its 2024 season with a violin and piano recital. Welcoming Irmina Trynkos and Pavel Timofeyevsky to The Shoe Factory in old Nicosia, the recital will feature a thrilling programme of virtuosic works by Mozart, Debussy, Grieg, Bartók and premieres by Nimrod Borenstein and GN Gianopoulos.
On Saturday, the Stage One Theatre Group will present Andrew Lloyd Webber’s one-woman show Tell Me On a Sunday. The English musical will be performed only once, at 7.30pm, and is directed by Peter Sandwith.
Limassol also has its share of performances this weekend. Rialto Theatre will host the Met opera Carmen on Saturday, broadcast live straight from New York. On Sunday, the well-known singer Alkinoos Ioannides will step onto the Rialto stage accompanied by three Cypriot musicians to present contemporary renditions to traditional Greek and Cypriot music.
One more musical proposal will take place in Limassol this Sunday at To Palio Xydadiko. The Plektó duet will present an immersive experience through music and light. Eva Stavrou will be on flute, Natasa Hadjiandreou on percussions and in charge of the lights will be George Lazoglou.
Back in Nicosia, stand-up comedy fans will enjoy a live show on Sunday night, this time in English. The Dirty Immigrant, a.k.a. Victor Patrascan will bring his travelling stand-up set to the capital city to entertain audiences with his controversial jokes on race, gender, the pandemic, religion, identity and politics. The set will begin at 7pm at the gallery of Skali Anglantzias, wrapping up a very packed weekend!
The Chocolate Show
Three-day experience with workshops and demonstrations by chocolatiers and pastry chefs, a market and games. January 26-28. Paradox Museum Limassol, Limassol. Day 1: 4pm – 8pm. Day 2: 10am-8pm. Day 3: 10am-8pm. €3. Tel: 25-051758
Cello and Piano Recital
With Gergana Georgieva and Robertas Grod. January 26. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420
Violin and Piano Recital
With violinist Irmina Trynkos and pianist Pavel Timofeyevsky. January 26. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871
Tell Me on a Sunday
Adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical starring Jezebel Groove. January 27. Stage One Theatre Group, Emba, Paphos. 7.30pm. €12. In English. Tel: 99967737. [email protected]
Alkinoos Ioannides
Acclaimed singer performs live along with three Cypriot musicians. January 28-29. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €25-30. www.rialto.com.cy
Carmen
The Met Live opera broadcast. January 27. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7.45pm. €15-20. www.rialto.com.cy
Plektó Duet
Concert with flute, percussion and electronics. January 28. To Palio Xydadiko, Limassol. 7pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com
The Dirty Immigrant
Stand-up comedy show by Victor Patrascan. January 28. Gallery of Skali Anglantzias, Nicosia. 7pm. In English. Tel: 99-051686. Tickets: https://fienta.com/the-dirty-immigrant-nicosia