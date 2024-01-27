January 27, 2024

Bagels: A circle through time

A humble yet iconic bread, the bagel has become a staple in breakfasts, brunches and beyond.

The bagel began in Krakow, Poland, during the 1600s, where skilled hands in Jewish bakeries kneaded, boiled and baked a distinctive dough. The result? The birth of the bagel – a small, round bread with a chewy interior and a shiny, golden crust. This simple creation quickly became a favourite among the local Jewish community.

Fast forward to the 19th century, where the bagel made its leap across the Atlantic Ocean. Jewish immigrants brought this doughy delight to the shores of the United States, specifically to New York City. The bagel, with its portability and delicious simplicity, soon found its place on the breakfast tables of New Yorkers.

It underwent a cultural fusion in the United States, adapting to local tastes and preferences. Here, the New York-style bagel was born – larger, softer and often served with a variety of toppings, from cream cheese to smoked salmon. The bagel became not just a bread roll but a cultural symbol, firmly establishing itself as a quintessential part of American culinary identity.

As the bagel’s popularity soared, it didn’t confine itself to American borders. In the cosmopolitan streets of London, bagel shops became a fixture, offering a variety of fillings and flavours, from traditional sesame seed-topped bagels to innovative combinations that catered to diverse palates.

The bagel continued its global journey, with variations appearing in different countries: Montreal’s distinctive style, smaller and denser, or the sweet and colourful rainbow bagels that have become a viral sensation. Each region put its unique twist on this centuries-old bread.

As you sink your teeth into a freshly-baked bagel, you’re not just enjoying a meal; you’re experiencing a culinary odyssey that spans centuries and continents. It’s a reminder that food has the power to transcend borders, bridging cultures and creating connections.

