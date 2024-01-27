January 27, 2024

Eight-year-old boy struck by car, driver flees

By Nikolaos Prakas00
An 8-year-old boy was hit by a car on a central avenue in Nicosia on Saturday, police said in an apparent hit and run.

The boy was walking on Spyros Kyprianou Avenue in the capital, when around 1pm a car hit him and left the scene.

He was taken to hospital by his father, and initial information shows that the little boy’s condition is stable.

Police are gathering information to track down the driver, and to find out how the incident occurred.

 

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

