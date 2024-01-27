January 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Tepak launches anti-disinformation centre ‘Fact-Check Cyprus’

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
tepak
The signing of the agreement at Tepak

The Social Computing Research Centre of the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) recently announced the establishment of the first Anti-Disinformation Centre in Cyprus, known as Fact-Check Cyprus.

This initiative marks a crucial step in the ongoing battle against misinformation and false claims in Cyprus and Greece, bringing together experts dedicated to studying and debunking fake news.

According to the announcement, the primary objectives of Fact-Check Cyprus are dual-fold. Firstly, to deconstruct false news circulating in the region, and secondly, to enhance public awareness regarding combating misinformation and promoting media literacy.

The collaboration culminated in the signing of an agreement on November 16, 2023, with Marinos Koutsomichalis representing Tepak and Loukia Taxitari from the Fact-Check Cyprus team.

The signing ceremony was attended by Michael Sirivianos, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, and external consultant Thanos Sitistas.

The agreement signing took place following the ‘Misinformation & Anti-misinformation and migration’ event held at Cyprus University of Technology.

The announcement noted that Professors Dimitra Milioni and Lia Spyridou from the Department of Communication and Internet Studies organised the event, where speakers highlighted the significant contributions of the MedDMO project and the broader framework of EDMO.

Fact-Check Cyprus is set to play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges posed by disinformation, providing a reliable resource for the public and reinforcing the importance of media literacy in today’s information landscape.

The centre’s establishment underscores the commitment of academic and research institutions to counter misinformation and contribute to a more informed and discerning society.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

