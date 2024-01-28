January 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police caution public about email scam

By Staff Reporter00
crypto hacker hackers scam cysec

Police cautioned the public on Sunday to be wary about the fake emails from the justice ministry.

According to police, they have received a several complaints over the past few days, about emails going out from the justice ministry, which are fake.

The messages are sent from fake email accounts.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Rainy week ahead, met office says

Staff Reporter

Police in need of a deep restructuring

Elias Hazou

Concerns raised regarding new measures for Turkish Cypriots

Nikolaos Prakas

Government to return to i-Justice system

Nikolaos Prakas

Eight-year-old boy struck by car, driver flees

Nikolaos Prakas

New Netflix show prominently showcases Cyprus

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign