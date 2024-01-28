January 28, 2024

Rainy week ahead, met office says

Clouds are expected to gather in the afternoon, while isolated storms are expected in the northern and eastern areas of the island, the met office said on Sunday.

Snow is also expected in the mountains.

The temperature is expected to rise to 15 degrees C inland, 17 on the coast, and five degrees in the mountains.

In the evening the weather will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated storms on the coasts.

Temperatures are expected to fall to five degrees inland, seven on the coast, and negative one in the mountains.

Rain is expected through Wednesday, while on Tuesday and Wednesday rain is expected to be extended and intense.

