Cyprus Shipping Chamber to mark 35 year anniversary with social events

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (Kne) announced on Monday that it is marking 35 years of successful operation since its establishment on January 26, 1989, with a number of events, which ultimately seek to boost the island’s profile in international shipping.

According to the announcement, the chamber held a press conference on Monday to commemorate this milestone at its office in Limassol.

During the event, a brief overview was presented, outlining the diverse activities planned by the chamber throughout the year.

“As widely known, the Cyprus Shipping Chamber is the trade association of the Cyprus shipping industry and is one of the largest national shipping associations worldwide, with more than 200 member companies in Cyprus and abroad,” the chamber said in its announcement.

“The main purpose of the chamber is to promote the interests of Cyprus Shipping and to continuously further the reputation of the Cyprus flag,” it added.

At the same time, the chamber continued, the organisation acts as a lobbying group for the promotion and safeguarding of the legitimate interests of its member companies.

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, the chamber is set to organise a series of business, social, and charity events.

These initiatives aim to elevate the status of Cyprus Shipping by attracting significant local and international shipping professionals.

Over the years, the chamber’s events have garnered participation from notable individuals, further boosting the chamber’s status internationally.

Moreover, through various charity events planned for the year, the chamber said that it seeks to reinforce its social contribution to Cypriot society.

The planned activities for the year include annual high-level business functions, targeting executives from the Cyprus shipping industry, member companies, as well as government and political party officials.

Additionally, the chamber will host two blood donation drives, a charity beach volleyball tournament, and a special event for the ‘Adopt a Ship’ programme, before concluding the celebrations with a Shipping Charity Marathon, among various other social gatherings.

What is more, during the press conference, the chamber unveiled its refreshed logo. The chamber explained that the logo reflects its journey and growth over the years.

It should be noted that to kick off the year, on January 26, 2024, the chamber hosted its first business event in the form of an official dinner.

The event was attended by the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, high-level government officials, political parties, as well as business associates and professionals from the shipping Industry, marking the beginning of a year-long celebration of the chamber’s 35th anniversary.