January 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police in Chlorakas arrest suspect for stolen cables

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs
File photo

Paphos police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man for an investigated case of theft from a residence.

According to the police, a 46-year-old woman on Saturday woman reported the theft of electrical cables from here property sometime between December and January 9, from her vacant property in Chlorakas. The woman also reported various damages of undetermined value.

Police, investigation resulted in testimony against a 29-year-old permanent resident of Cyprus.

An arrest warrant was issued against the suspect who was located and arrested at his home at 12.30pm.

Police found other property in the man’s possession, for which he did not provide adequate explanation, and which was suspected as stolen.

Paphos CID are continuing investigations.

