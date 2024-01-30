January 30, 2024

Five arrested for illegal employment in Nicosia

By Staff Reporter02
illegal labour
File photo [CNA]

Police on Monday arrested five persons in a coordinated operation against illegal employment in Nicosia.

According to police the operations was carried out in coordination with the immigrations service and inspectors from the ministry of labour.

The five illegal workers were arrested and detained while working at a construction site, one for illegal employment and four others for illegal stay as well as illegal employment.

The labour inspection department also issued out-of-court fines for undeclared work to three employers.

The coordinated clamp down on illegal employment is set to continue.

