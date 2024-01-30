January 30, 2024

Israel says it ‘neutralized’ Hamas militants hiding in West Bank hospital (Update)

israeli military operation in sir, near jenin
File photo: Military vehicles during an Israeli operation in Sir, near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that troops “neutralised” Hamas militants who were hiding in a hospital in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and were planning an imminent attack.

The military identified one of the men as Mohammed Jalamneh, 27, from Jenin, who it said had contacts with Hamas headquarters abroad and was planning “a raid attack inspired by the October 7th massacre.”

It said the two others were militants from the area.

“Jalamneh planned to carry out a terror attack in the immediate future and used the hospital as a hiding place and therefore was neutralized,” the military said.

There was no immediate Palestinian confirmation of the men’s identities.

The military declined to say whether the three had been killed, but Voice of Palestine radio reported three Palestinian had been killed at the hospital.

The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge of violence since the Oct. 7 attack triggered the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas.

