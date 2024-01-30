January 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North Police close motorway after hailstorm

By Tom Cleaver00
thumbnail img 4719

Heavy hailstorms in the Pentadaktylos mountain range caused the motorway between Nicosia and Kyrenia to ice over on Monday night.

A flurry of hailstones in the region left the road under around two centimetres of slush, rendering it undriveable.

As a result, the north’s police closed the road between the Dr Fazil Kucuk roundabout at the south end of Kyrenia and the Bogazi junction on the other side of the mountains at midnight.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Kyrenia to use 100% of property tax revenue to fix schools

Tom Cleaver

Nicosia’s Theatro Ena closes, slams Deputy Ministry

Tom Cleaver

North ‘minister’ says Republic must tighten citrus quarantine

Tom Cleaver

‘State of the Republic’ speech ticks all EU boxes

Tom Cleaver

House committee pays €1m to anti-corruption authority

Tom Cleaver

Classical music reaches the ’burbs

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign