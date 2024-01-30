January 30, 2024

Uptick in Covid jabs in January

The month of January has seen an increase in vaccinations against Covid and influenza, according to deputy director of Nursing Services Evagoras Tambouris.

So far this year a total of 27,650 people have been vaccinated against Covid and 114,572 against influenza, Tambouris told the Cyprus News Agency.

The director noted the rise in vaccination rates was observed particularly after the winter holidays.

During this period the number of visits to vaccination centres went up to 700-800 people daily, he said.

Tambouris urged members of the public to speak with their personal doctors to decide whether they should be vaccinated.

“In the event that they decided not to be vaccinated, it is advised to upkeep standard hygiene practices and handwashing and wear a mask in closed spaces or at gatherings,” he noted.

The nursing services rep reminded the public that vaccination centres operate daily in all dictricts.

 

