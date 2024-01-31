January 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dead driver not wearing seat belt

By Antigoni Pitta00
Λεμεσός Θανατηφόρο 62χρονη

British bases police on Wednesday said that a 42-year old man who was killed in a traffic collision in Akrotiri the previous day had not been wearing a seatbelt.

An autopsy performed on the body on Wednesday morning showed that his death was due to serious head and chest injuries.

It was noted that the 42-year-old was not wearing a seat belt, while tests are ongoing to determine the exact causes of the accident.

The fatal road collision occurred at 14.05 on Tuesday, on the Akrotiri – Kolossi road, when the man’s vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old British man.

The father of three was killed instantly while his 18-year-old son, who was a passenger in the car, was not hurt.

The other driver, along with his five-year-old daughter, who was in a child seat, were also unharmed.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

House to vote on bill regulating government advisers’ contracts

Antigoni Pitta

Shining a light on documentary photographers

Eleni Philippou

UN Security Council urges de-escalation in Cyprus

Andria Kades

‘Paying for sins of the past’: trouble with LNG terminal

Andria Kades

Nicosia must ‘avoid generalisations’ on Cyprus problem

Nikolaos Prakas

‘Society must trust us,’ says law chief

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign