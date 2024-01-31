January 31, 2024

Intense rains turn Kormakitis roads into rivers (video link)

kormakitis flooding
Residents in the enclaved community of Kormakitis have been severely impacted by recent heavy rains, community leader Valentinos Koumetou said on Wednesday.

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC, the community leader detailed how roads had been flooded with gushing water and at least seven houses inhabited by elderly residents had suffered severe damage or been evacuated.

“Luckily younger residents who have repatriated to the village were at hand to assist the elderly,” Koumetou said. “I have not witnessed such a phenomenon in over 60 years.”

The community leader was on his way to personally inspect damages to infrastructure, which include damages to schools, sports fields and cultivations, as well as to power installations.

He added that he had been in touch with the Mayor of Kyrenia and had also been contacted by Chairman of the Refugee Committee Nikos Kettiros, who assured him that the ministry of interior would move swiftly to assess damages to property and offer assistance.

“We are just lucky that no residents suffered accidents or health issues from the phenomena,” Koumetou concluded.

https://fb.watch/pVKj-WeRCN/

 

