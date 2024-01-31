January 31, 2024

Roads to Troodos closed

By Staff Reporter00
road closed to troodos
File photo

Due to snowfall the roads leading to Troodos (Platres – Troodos, Karvounas – Troodos and Prodromos – Troodos) remain closed to traffic, police announced on Wednesday.

The following roads are only accessibly with snow chains or four-wheel drive vehicles:

Agros – Papoutsas, Karvounas – Troodos, Pine wood – Pedoulas, Pedoulas – Prodromos, Prodromos – Platres, Prodromos – Lemythos, Prodromos – Troodos.

Landslides occurred on the road between Palodia and Gerasa in Limassol, while the road from Orkoda to Kykkos is slippery.

Police urges drivers to exercise caution.

