February 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

All roads to Troodos remain closed

By Tom Cleaver01
snow cropped
A police officer in Troodos

All roads leading to Troodos remain closed amid heavy snowfall, police confirmed on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the roads between Kakopetria, Pine Wood, and Pedoulas, between Pedoulas and Prodromos, between Prodromos and Platres, and between Prodoromos and Lemythou are open only to vehicles with four-wheel drive or equipped with tyre chains.

The roads between Karvounas and Kyperounta, between Agros and Papoutsa, and between Ayios Theodoros and Orkontas are open, but police have warned that they are slippery due to frost.

The police said they call on “all drivers travelling within mountainous areas to be especially careful.”

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

