February 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Lidl: €110K raised for Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society via shoppers’ contribution

For yet another year, and with a high sense of solidarity, Lidl Cyprus supports the struggle of cancer patients in practice. This year, the company offered €110,000 to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, and covered all operating expenses of two rooms, within the framework of the Palliative Care Centre Room Adoption Programme “Arodafnousa”.

The money was raised through the Christmas “Giving Love” campaign, during which, over December 1131, 2023, with every scan of the Lidl Plus digital card, the company offered €0.50 to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society. Specifically, during this period, a total of 219,589 scans were performed, from which a total of €109,794.50 was gathered, however the company proceeded to donate the amount of €110,000. This monetary donation was marked by a remarkable contribution by consumers, since it was with their own valuable and collective participation that this large sum of money was raised.

At the same time, the company carried out a series of fundraising activities for the further strengthening of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, including covering all the expenses of two charity concerts entitled “200 Guitars with Nikos Portokaloglou”, which were held in Nicosia and Limassol. Public participation in the two concerts was prominent, and contributed to additional financial support of the Society in question, through the proceeds of €40,000 from ticket sales.

Additionally, Lidl Cyprus, for the 11th consecutive year, fully covered the Food Programme of the “Arodafnousa” Palliative Care Centre through product donations amounting to €20,000. Lidl Cyprus, since 2013, remains actively at the side of cancer patients through the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, with a total contribution of over €1,000,000, proving its solid commitment to supporting society, and continuing steadily towards a better tomorrow.

