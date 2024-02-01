February 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Oroklini celebrates World Wetlands Day

By Tom Cleaver00
oroklini lake
Oroklini Lake

A celebration for World Wetlands Day will be held at the Oroklini Lake on Saturday, within the scope of the Pandoteira project.

The celebrations will include activities such as bird watching, searching for aquatic invertebrates, and a short tour of the lake.

The event’s organisers said “World Wetlands Day is an opportunity to remember the vital role wetlands play in the environment and human wellbeing.”

They went on to list the benefits of wetlands, which include the fact that they clean and store drinking water, host 40 per cent of the world’s flora and fauna, protect against floods and drought, and attract half the world’s tourists.

The Pandoteira project deals with the management of the Natura 2000 network across the island. It is co-financed by the European Union.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Paphos bike police respond to 71 incidents in a month

Tom Cleaver

‘Measures for Turkish Cypriots are an admission of guilt’

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus economic climate improves in January

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Police arrest man for stealing four cars

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign