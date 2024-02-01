Personal doctors’ salaries in Cyprus range from €100K to 450K

The health insurance organisation (HIO) has begun its comparison of doctors’ salaries from 2022 and the second half of 2023 when quality criteria and performance indicators were introduced, it emerged on Thursday.
In an article in Phileleftheros, HIO figures for 2022, showed that the average number of beneficiaries per doctor was 1,264, while the average annual salary of personal doctors was €132,665.
According to the analysis of the data, 41.9 per cent received annual compensation through the health system Gesy of up to €100,000 while 29.6 per cent received between €100,000 and €200,000.
Some 26 per cent had an annual income of €200,000 – €300,000 and 2.5 per cent received compensation ranging between €300,000 and €450,000.
Some paediatricians showed the highest amount of compensation, mainly due to their other activities within Gesy and their participation in a large number of deliveries.
In 2022 there were 530 personal doctors, 118 paediatricians and 89 doctors who hold both specialties.
As far as adult personal doctors were concerned, the average number of beneficiaries on their list, according to Gesy, was 1,383 and their average income reached €134,405.
Around 160 of the 530 received compensation of between €200,000 and €300,000 with 138 of the 160 having received compensation of between €200,000 and €250,000.
These amounts also include the doctors’ reimbursements for other activities such as home visits and their participation in the on-call schedule during weekends and holidays.
The income for personal doctors also takes into account the age of the beneficiaries registered in their lists. A doctor with a large number of seniors on their list receives more compensation than a doctor with younger beneficiaries.
As for paediatricians, the average number of beneficiaries on their lists was 721 children and their average annual compensation was €107,052.
Paediatricians’ compensation also depends on the age of the children registered. The younger the children, the higher the per capita compensation. They also participate in the weekend on-call system.
In the category of personal doctors who have both children and adults on their list, their average number of beneficiaries was 1,275 and the average annual salary was €156,265 with 80 per cent of that coming from seeing child patients.