February 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Less talk, more work’ Christodoulides says after UN envoy meeting

By Andria Kades00
ΠτΔ – gala dinner // por – gala dinner
Christodoulides speaking to reporters after a Limassol event

Talks with the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin, are very substantial, President Nikos Christodoulidis said on Friday evening.

Answering journalists’ questions during an event in Limassol, he underlined that with Holguin “we had a substantial discussion. It was a very good meeting, and at this stage what counts is less words and more work.

He added that Holguin was on track and could help resume the talks where they left off.

“I told her during our first meeting that Cypriot people, the vast majority of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots wish for the reunification of our homeland.”

Christodoulides underlined that public statements were not the way forward in solving the Cyprus problem, but rather through hard work.

“This is what I said before and the envoy also said it aptly on the first day. More work and fewer statements. When something needs to be said publicly, you can be sure that we will do it.”

Holguin also met with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar earlier in the day where he stressed that for talks to start, sovereign equality and equal international status must be affirmed.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

EU announces additional financial aid for Cultural Heritage Technical Committee

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Medical association ‘unable’ to punish guilty doctor until trial is over

Andria Kades

Smuggler in manslaughter case sees remand renewed

Andria Kades

Eurobank’s acquisition of Hellenic Bank approved

Staff Reporter

Akansoy: Measures for Turkish Cypriots are ‘not enough’

Tom Cleaver

NGO ‘Grannies and Kids’ Teams Up with IFMSA for unique first aid courses

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign